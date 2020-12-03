Well, there are still a couple of weeks left in 2020, and it seems that Apple may be ready to give us one last hardware announcement, without the need for a special event.

According to an internal memo obtained by the guys over at MacRumors, Apple could’ve informed service providers that there are AppleCare-related changes on the way. These changes could also come with a specific time and date, as they would take place on Tuesday, December 8 at 5:30 am Pacific Time. What’s more interesting is that this memo advises technicians “to prepare for new product SKUs, new/updated product descriptions, and new/updated product pricing, according to the memo.”

Now, this isn’t the first time that we see a memo like this, as Apple has sent previous memos with almost identical content ahead of product announcements. Take the launch of the iPhone 12 as an example. Apple also advised technicians to prepare for AppleCare-related changes, which include new product SKUs, new/updated product descriptions, and price changes. However, the difference is found in the event’s date and time held on October 13, around 10 am Pacific Time.

This means that we may get a new press release from Apple introducing new products. Cupertino has previously introduced important products via a press release, such as the new 13-inch MacBook Pro released in May 2020, or the 16-inch MacBook Pro, released in November last year, both powered by Intel processors.

You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter） — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 14, 2020

To make things even more interesting, well-known leakerL0vetodream released a tweet claiming that we would get a Christmas surprise from Apple. Now we only have to wait less than a week to see that Cupertino has up its sleeve, as we are still waiting for several new Apple products, like the unreleased AirTags, the new Apple-branded Headphones aka AirPods Studio, and more. Whatever the case, we will be on the lookout for any possible changes or announcements on Apple Newsroom next Tuesday.

Source MacRumors