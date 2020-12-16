The Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE are some of the best watches available in today’s market. However, Apple will not stop there, and recently published patent applications can give us an idea of what we may see in future Watches.

It seems that Apple is looking for ways to include Touch ID and under-display cameras in future Apple Watches. The first feature was mentioned in a patent granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office. This patent is titled “Electronic device having a sealed button biometric sensing system,” which means we could get Touch ID integrated into the Digital Crown found in the Apple Watch.

“The processor may apply the biometric identification for any of several purposes; for example, user identification, device unlocking, and application authorization.”

Touch ID would be a great feature for future Apple Watch models, as it would help make the device more secure. This extra level of security would help users to unlock their devices and authorize Apple Pay transactions. The best part is that this new feature would easily be included in a future Watch, as Apple has already managed to include it in the power button of the fourth-generation iPad Air.

The second new feature that would make its way to a future Apple Watch is an under-display camera. This patent is titled “Electronic devices with two-stage displays.” This patent explains how a display can be layered to include a camera and a flash, which would only be visible when needed.

This new technology would also make its way to future iPhone devices, so we may be closer to the death of the notch. This new technology works by layering a pixel array for displaying images in a first layer, while an outer layer would include an array of light modulators that could become transparent to allow the camera to function.

“When it is desired to capture images, control circuitry in the electronic device may temporarily place the shutter in a transparent mode to allow light from a flash and/or light being imaged by the camera to pass.”

Now, we would only have to wait and see if these features make their way to the next Apple Watch Series 7, or if they make their way to future Watches, since not every patent makes it to a final product, even though these features would definitely be a major upgrade in any future Apple Watch.

