We have seen some exciting devices from OnePlus lately, and they keep on changing, evolving to deliver some of the best smartphones available today. We recently saw a device called Concept One during CES 2020. This device came with a disappearing camera placed under a dimmable glass, but this time we see a new idea that could very well arrive in the future.

A new design patent filed at the WIPO Global Design Database shows a new OnePlus device with a circular camera. This design resembles the one found in the OnePlus 7T. The camera on this new device could use the same dimmable glass feature we saw on the Concept One, or it could very well be a new rotating cover.

The images on the top row show the cameras covered, while the images on the bottom reveal the cameras. There’s no information or details that suggest whether this cover may open or close automatically, or it would include a manual interaction. Another image reveals the front panel of the device. This image doesn’t show us a visible selfie camera, so we can believe that we could get an in-display camera instead of a punch-hole or a pop-up selfie camera. Whatever the case, this is still just a patent, and remember that they don’t always become real-life working devices.

Source GSM Arena

Via LetsGoDigital