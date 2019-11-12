A recent report from The Information has said that Apple is working on an AR headset that would come in 2022, and the Apple Glasses may arrive until 2023. Now Bloomberg has made a follow-up report where we find more rumors concerning the arrival of the new iPad Pros with dual cameras.

Apparently, Apple’s first steps into augmented reality will continue with the upcoming iPad Pro, the AR headset and glasses will come later. This new iPad could launch during the first half of 2020. It would also feature a dual-camera and a small hole for its 3D system. They would also include a more advanced version of the Face ID sensor. This new tech is coming with Apple’s desire to release a ‘combined VR and AR headset with a focus on gaming, watching video, and virtual meetings’ in the following two years. If you want to read the full report, just click here.

Source: Bloomberg

Via: 9to5Mac