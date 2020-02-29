Apple could be working on giving its iPads more power, and maybe a bit more versatility. A new report claims that they are working on delivering a new keyboard with a built-in trackpad to make your iPad Pro look more like a convertible laptop.

The first time we received news of Apple working on a new keyboard for its iPads was back in January, where DigiTimes stated that Apple was working on a Smart Keyboard with backlit keys and scissor switches. Now, this new keyboard may also feature a built-in trackpad.

Rumors say that Apple has been working on developing trackpads for the iPad for some years now. Prototypes have included capacitive keys, even though it’s not certain that this feature will arrive in a finished product. Now, The Information says that this new keyboard will be made from materials similar to the ones we find in Apple’s current Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad Pro. We could see this new keyboard with a built-in trackpad launch alongside a possible iPad Pro refresh that’s expected to arrive on March 31st.

Source MacRumors

Via The Information