When you think of a great laptop or desktop computer, the MacBook and the iMac come to mind. These devices are powerful tools that are great for productivity, but they haven’t really focused on the gaming community. Now, a new report suggests that a new gaming MacBook or iMac may show up in the next WWDC.

Apple is excellent at making powerful devices that are great for video editing and other demanding assignments. However, they have never really given us a device that’s focused on gaming or a device that any gamer would love to have. Now, a new report from Economic Daily News says that Apple may be working on a large-screen laptop or an all-in-one desktop with a $5,000 price tag. This new MacBook Pro or iMac Pro would be great for gamers, but there isn’t enough evidence to back up that rumor, and this source has already made some incorrect claims in the past. It would still be great that Apple would give us something like that during WWDC 2020, but don’t get your hopes too high.

Source MacRumors

Via Economic Daily News