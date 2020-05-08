It seems that Nintendo may want to make some changes with the components of the successor of the Nintendo Switch. It appears that the company would shift towards creating a new handheld/home console hybrid under the same Switch platform. However, this new console may stop including Nvidia’s products, since they may not be adequate, at least as far as its CPU goes, and here is where Samsung’s graphic partnership with AMD may deliver a great alternative, if not, the best solution.

According to rumors, we could see Samsung and AMD components in the successor of the Nintendo Switch. We know that the latest strategic partnership between Samsung and AMD would make Samsung Exynos processors include custom AMD Radeon graphics, to deliver groundbreaking graphics products, and these would be great for Nintendo’s plans. Now, there are no signs of a new Nintendo Switch console arriving anytime soon, so that would give Samsung and AMD more than enough time to create something amazing.

We already know that AMD’s RDNA architecture will be preset in the next Playstation, so it would also be interesting to see these components in a future Nintendo Switch. However, these are still rumors, and nothing has been confirmed, so we will have to wait and see how things unfold.

Source SamMobile