We have new information concerning a new foldable device from Huawei. We have already seen the company’s two first foldable devices. The Mate X and the Mate Xs arrived with an outward folding display, but it seems that the new Huawei Mate X2 will break the mold, as it could come with a new inward folding screen.

According to Ross Young, the new Huawei Mate X2 will arrive with an inward folding display. The Founder and lead analyst of DisplaySearch and DSCC replied to a tweet by Evan Blass, where he claims that Samsung and BOE will provide the new display and that it will be a CPI display instead of UTG.

This information doesn’t come as a surprise, since we have seen some of Huawei patents showing a device with an inward folding display back in January. If Huawei sticks to its original patent, we may get a slot for a stylus, a total of six cameras, and a secondary display that will let you use your device while it’s closed.

Source GSM Arena

Via  Twitter

