We have heard rumors that mention the possibility of a new iPhone without a notch for some years now. Unfortunately, the need for facial recognition sensors has forced companies to include notches and punch-holes that stand out in almost every display. We have seen pop-up cameras as an alternative to these notches, but we could finally get a new iPhone without a notch, with no punch-hole selfie camera, and the return of a feature that has been missing since the arrival of the iPhone X.

Earlier reports have mentioned the possibility of getting Touch-ID back into iPhones again. This time, fingerprint sensors would come inside the display, or at least that’s what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests. Kuo believes that we may get an iPhone with both Face ID and Touch ID, but according to his predictions, we would have to wait until 2021. A report from Bloomberg said that we could see these features this year, in the top-end iPhone 12 variant, and now, another source could strengthen a part of this rumor. LetsGoDigital says that Apple wants to create a full-screen display with an under the screen TrueDepth camera. A new iPhone would also have an in-display fingerprint scanner, but no Face ID. The report also mentions a device with an under the screen selfie camera.

We know that the technology to make this possible is available, but we don’t believe that it will be possible to use it if it doesn’t comply with Apple’s standards. So, we may have to wait a bit more for this new iPhone with a reliable Face ID and in-display Touch ID.

Source 9to5Mac

Via LetsGoDigital