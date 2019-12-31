Apple is always working hard to give its fans some of the best devices available, and they could be getting everything ready to deliver a huge surprise in 2020. We recently saw the possibility of a new RED Apple Watch, and their efforts to find more OLED panel suppliers for their next iPhone 12. Now, we receive leaks of the upcoming iPad Pro, and they could include an excellent camera.

We usually find people taking pictures or recording videos with their smartphones. Yes, their cameras have gotten better, and they just keep improving. Tablets, however, have included cameras for a while now, but they haven’t been all that great. Well, it seems that Apple is about to change that with its new iPad Pro models. New leaked renders from @OnLeaks show us the 2020 iPad Pro with a triple camera module. These renders appear on iGeeksBlog, and it also hints that we could also find a glass back panel in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, while the regular 11-inch variant would still come with a metal back.

Source 9to5Mac

Via iGeeksBlog