It seems that the new Mate 40 series will come with Chinese OLED panels. BOE has been working to become an important name in the display industry, and it seems that it is heading in the right direction. The latest rumor suggests that BOE will be the exclusive supplier of the Huawei Mate 40, while the Mate 40 Pro may also use OLED panels from Samsung and LG.

According to a report from TheElec, BOE may be the only supplier of on-cell organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for the upcoming Huawei Mate 40. Samsung and LG will also be helping BOE provide on-cell displays to the Mate 40 Pro. These new panels will have a touch-sensitive layer embedded in the display panel, which means that these displays will have better optical and mechanical properties.

Let's play a little with the emojis 😋

Mate 40 📲⤵️🕳️🔘↖️

Mate 40 pro 📲⤵️🌊💊🔘🔘↖️ — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) July 21, 2020

We also get information from leaker @RODENT950 who claims that the new Mate 40 will include a curved screen and a single selfie camera, while the Huawei Mate 40 Pro would have a waterfall display, with a pill-shaped punch-hole display to house two selfie cameras. BOE may also supply OLED panels for Apple and Samsung, as soon as they successfully clear quality standards.

Source GSM Arena

Via The Elec