Yesterday we received a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that said that we could expect all 2020 iPhones to include 5G mmWave support. Still, no one had mentioned the possibility of a new 5G iPad Pro on the works, until now.

A new publication from Digitimes claims that Apple may be working on giving us more 5G enabled devices. The latest one would be a new 5G iPad Pro. This report says that Taiwan’s Advanced Semiconductor Engineering would supply antenna-in-package for this new iPad and the upcoming 5G iPhones. This means that both devices would support both Sub-6GHz + mmWave 5G networks for better and faster connection speeds. Apple usually gives new significant features to iPhones and then to iPad, but who knows, maybe we could even get a 5G enabled iPad Pro this March.

Source MacRumors