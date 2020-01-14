Author
Tags

Yesterday we received a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that said that we could expect all 2020 iPhones to include 5G mmWave support. Still, no one had mentioned the possibility of a new 5G iPad Pro on the works, until now.

A new publication from Digitimes claims that Apple may be working on giving us more 5G enabled devices. The latest one would be a new 5G iPad Pro. This report says that Taiwan’s Advanced Semiconductor Engineering would supply antenna-in-package for this new iPad and the upcoming 5G iPhones. This means that both devices would support both Sub-6GHz + mmWave 5G networks for better and faster connection speeds. Apple usually gives new significant features to iPhones and then to iPad, but who knows, maybe we could even get a 5G enabled iPad Pro this March.

Source MacRumors

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 has received certification in India, while the 8 Pro appears on Geekbench

New certification of the OnePlus 8 and Geekbench results of the OnePlus 8 Pro reveal some interesting information

New Amazon deals include the 16-inch MacBook Pro and more

We keep on getting more and more deals from Amazon every day, and these last deals include the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro and more

Best of CES 2020: Finally a good show! (video)

CES 2020 has been so far, without a doubt, our favorite ever. We’ve seen plenty of cool tech, so we decided to give out our Best of CES 2020 awards.