2020 has been a very interesting year if you want to look at it from an extremely positive perspective. We have seen how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected our way of life, how it has affected sports, the economy, and more. We have seen how important events started to be replaced by online events, where they weren’t canceled altogether, and we have also seen how others, such as the Amazon Prime Day sales event, suffer delays. We are still waiting for Amazon to announce an official date for Prime Day, but a new report suggests it may take place next month.

A new report from CNET is giving us a possible date for the next Amazon Prime Day 2020. This sales event usually occurs in July, but it has been somehow affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is now rumored to start on October 13, with no further information as to how long it will last. If we take last year as a reference, we could expect a 48-hour sale or increase again, as it has happened in the past.

Amazon is also preparing for the launch of new hardware, as it’s hosting an event on September 24, where are expecting to see refreshed Echo products, Ring devices, and more. This would give Amazon two weeks to get everything ready for the next Prime Day. Amazon would’ve even put warehouse workers’ vacation dates on hold from October 13 to the 20, to keep shipments running smoothly. The company has told us to: “Stay tuned for more details on Prime Day. Customers can also say, ‘Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day.”

Amazon was already concerned about the impact the coronavirus was going to have on Prime Day since February, and well, It seems that we will just have to keep on waiting until we get an official announcement from Amazon.

Source Android Central

Via CNET