2019 has been an interesting year for OnePlus. They usually gave us two new smartphones each year, but this time we received pro variants and 5G variants of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T, but it seems changes won’t stop there.

We'll show you something special. See you in Las Vegas.😎 https://t.co/22Vb4Gr0Zk — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 13, 2019

OnePlus has been pretty busy lately. The company has been giving us more devices than before. They are also working on OnePlus TV, and we may even see them in action during 2020’s CES. We believe this because the company’s CEO, Pete Lau, has tweeted that they will show us something special in Las Vegas. We have received rumors concerning a possible OnePlus 8 Lite, and maybe, we could get to see it during CES 2020.

Source BGR