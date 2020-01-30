The iPhone 9 hasn’t launched officially, and we may have to wait a bit longer for it to arrive because of the Coronavirus in China. However, Ming-Chi Kuo is already starting to give us more details of a new iPhone model that may be its successor or a Plus variant of the iPhone SE 2 that he mentioned some months ago.

It seems that we are still going to get LCD iPhones next year. According to a new research note by Ming-Chi Kuo, we may get a new iPhone in 2021 that will include an LCD display and a Touch ID sensor in the device’s side-mounted power button. This would still be a budget-friendly or at least a lower-cost iPhone model that will lack Face ID. It could also give us fewer bezels and a smaller notch as well in the 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display that would arrive with the new device, but remember, none of this information has been confirmed, and 2021 is a long way from where we are right now.

Source MacRumors