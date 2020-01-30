Author
Tags

The iPhone 9 hasn’t launched officially, and we may have to wait a bit longer for it to arrive because of the Coronavirus in China. However, Ming-Chi Kuo is already starting to give us more details of a new iPhone model that may be its successor or a Plus variant of the iPhone SE 2 that he mentioned some months ago.

It seems that we are still going to get LCD iPhones next year. According to a new research note by Ming-Chi Kuo, we may get a new iPhone in 2021 that will include an LCD display and a Touch ID sensor in the device’s side-mounted power button. This would still be a budget-friendly or at least a lower-cost iPhone model that will lack Face ID. It could also give us fewer bezels and a smaller notch as well in the 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display that would arrive with the new device, but remember, none of this information has been confirmed, and 2021 is a long way from where we are right now.

Source MacRumors

You May Also Like

Amazon Echo devices, Apple products and more on sale at Amazon and B&H right now

We have a long list of deals from Amazon and B&H that include the latest Echo smart speakers, Apple products and more for you to choose from
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G will have a 16GB RAM variant

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G high-end variant could have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage alongside a 180MP quad rear camera shooter.
  • Bruce
  • 30 January 2020
  • 11:00EST
Poco X2

POCO X2 confirmed to sport 27W fast charging

Flipkart has updated Poco X2’s microsite to add the bit about support for 27W fast charging on the smartphone. The phone will be launched in India on Feb 4.
  • Bruce
  • 30 January 2020
  • 13:00EST