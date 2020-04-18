Up next
We have seen rumors that mention the possibility of a new Xiaomi Mi Band that’s supposed to arrive in the following months, and today we could say that we have “official” confirmation. Xiaomi’s Huami confirmed the existence of a new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and a new Amazfit wearable on Chinese social network Weibo.

It seems that we are definitely getting a new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and a new Amazfit wearable called Ares in 2020. The Amazfit Ares was first noticed on the official Huami app. The company then clarified that the listing was unintentional and that customers could expect the device later this year.

Huami also confirmed that the Ares wearable would support 70 different sports modes and feature a rugged appearance. The Mi Band 5 is also coming, with a possible $26 price tag that would get you a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, and NFC support. However, there is no information that mentions an exact release date.

Source Android Authority

