Deals don’t stop coming! Now, we have another selection of Amazon deals that include phones, earphones, iMacs, speakers, MacBooks and more.

MacBooks

  • The new Apple 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage can be yours for just $899.99. You can also go for the 256GB storage option for $1,099.99 and you would still get $199 off.
  • New Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB Storage) can be yours for $2,248.43. Tha means you save $150.57 and you also get free shipping. 

Earphones

  • If you feel like getting yourself a new pair of wireless earphones, the latest model of Apple AirPods with regular charging case are $134. If you want them with their wireless charging case, you would have to pay $164.99, but you still get $34 off.
  • The new Apple AirPods Pro let you save $14, so you can get a new pair for a little under $235.
  • BeatsX Earphones are also on sale at $79.95, that’s $20 off its regular price.
  • If you’re not into Apple products, you can also go for the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds. They have Alexa support out of the box ad they’re $100, that’s $70 off for you.

iMacs

  • If you want a powerful workstation for your home, the new Apple iMac with a 21.5-inch Retina 4k display, 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and 1TB of storage is available for $1,099.99, which lets you save $199.
  • The larger 27-inch Retina 5k display Apple iMac with a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 1TB of storage space is also $199 off, that means you would have to pay $1,599.99.

Adobe Software

Home Audio

  • You can also find the Samsung Electronics Sound+ Premium for $227.99
  • A Marshall Acton II Wireless Wi-Fi Multi-Room Smart Speaker has a similar discount, down to $175, but this deal is only good through today, so act fast.

Apple Watch

iPhones

You can also get a new iPhone 11 Pro or an iPhone 11 Pro Max on T-Mobile. Discounts go up to $700 when you switch & trade an eligible iPhone. For more information you can follow this link.

