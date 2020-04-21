Apple has recently launched a new budget-friendly iPhone SE. This device has replaced the iPhone 8 series on the Apple Store. Unfortunately, there’s only one size available for this model, or at least for now. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we could get a new iPhone SE Plus in 2021.

We have received predictions that mention the possibility of a new iPhone SE Plus. According to previous rumors and predictions, this device would arrive during the first half of 2021, but now Ming-Chi Kuo believes that may arrive until the second half of next year. Apple could postpone the arrival of this new device that could arrive with a 5.5 or 6.1-inch display with a full-screen design. It would look more like the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, but it would also drop Face ID to include Touch ID. This device would also come with a smaller notch since the new iPhone would only have to make space in its display for its selfie camera, a microphone, and a speaker. It is also believed that this new phone could include an upgraded Apple A13 Bionic processor.

Source MacRumors