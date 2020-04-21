iPhone SE price in India
Up next
Author
Tags

Apple has recently launched a new budget-friendly iPhone SE. This device has replaced the iPhone 8 series on the Apple Store. Unfortunately, there’s only one size available for this model, or at least for now. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we could get a new iPhone SE Plus in 2021.

We have received predictions that mention the possibility of a new iPhone SE Plus. According to previous rumors and predictions, this device would arrive during the first half of 2021, but now Ming-Chi Kuo believes that may arrive until the second half of next year. Apple could postpone the arrival of this new device that could arrive with a 5.5 or 6.1-inch display with a full-screen design. It would look more like the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, but it would also drop Face ID to include Touch ID. This device would also come with a smaller notch since the new iPhone would only have to make space in its display for its selfie camera, a microphone, and a speaker. It is also believed that this new phone could include an upgraded Apple A13 Bionic processor.

Source MacRumors

You May Also Like
LG-Folder-2

LG Folder 2 4G flip phone with AI Voice Service launched

It will go on sale in South Korea from April 17.

Moto RAZR in Blush Gold shade finally goes on sale

If you are bitten by the nostalgia bug and are smitten by the glitter of Motorola RAZR’s Blush Gold variant, it can be yours for $1,499.

Apple joins hands with Stanford to launch an app for COVID-19 first responders

The First Responder COVID-19 Guide app will help first responders schedule a priority testing and also has guides and FAQs on how to avoid getting infected.