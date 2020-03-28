OnePlus is a company that’s well known for listening to its users. That’s is why they usually get more loyal fans and great features, as they give users what they want. They have even launched programs that would let users come up with features that may appear in future devices, but today we will focus on a feature that will be available soon in OnePlus devices, always-on displays.

The top IDEA is Always-On Display. We hear you, and our OS Product team has replied: it's on our roadmap. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 27, 2020

Today, OnePlus tweeted something that will make many of its followers happy. The company has made the commitment to give its users always-on displays in its devices. There’s no specific date for this feature to arrive, but we could expect for it to come in a not so distant future. Maybe when the OnePlus 8 series arrives, even though no information can tell us when we would see it or which of its phones would get this feature, but we can expect it to arrive at older phones as well.

Source Android Authority

Via Twitter