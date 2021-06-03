Windows 10 successor

Microsoft is all set to reveal the next generation of Windows. The company has announced a virtual event for June 24 where it will launch the Windows 10 successor. This comes after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased the arrival of a significant Windows update at Build 2021. He said that the upcoming update will unlock economic opportunities for developers and creators alike. At the upcoming event, the company is likely to detail all the features coming to the next Windows OS, which is tipped to be codenamed internally as ‘Project Sun Valley’.

Microsoft has listed a new event on its website. It is scheduled for June 24 and will begin at 11 AM ET. You can now head over to the event page and schedule a reminder for the product unveiling. The US-based tech giant also posted a tweet through the Windows Twitter handle highlighting what’s coming ‘next for Windows.’ According to the image attached to the tweet, we can see a slight hint that the next-gen OS could be called Windows 11 since there is no bisecting line horizontally in the shadow (as you can see in the title image).

At the Build 2021 keynote, Nadella said that the next generation of Windows will be the “most significant one of the past decade.” He said, “soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows.”

“Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications.”




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

