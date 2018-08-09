The subtle changes and the water cooling system detailed in a Galaxy Note 9 teardown

The Galaxy Note 9’s measurements haven’t really changed much from the Note 8, but that doesn’t mean that every little thing is exactly where it was between 2017 and 2018. For example, Samsung’s promoting a water-cooling copper contact system that runs through the Note 9’s 10nm processor and across the battery.

And we get to see it through a teardown from [email protected] in conjunction with Russian repair shop chain Tech-Town. In various images — you can see all of them at the source link below this story — that show little chain in most components’ locations and how much glue secures them in position. This helps with the IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

A couple of improvements have come to the fasteners for the USB-C connector and inside the silo for the S Pen to lessen maximum potential stress. Also, the AKG stereo speakers are larger than last year’s units. Most of the extra space that could be found, though, goes to the Note 9’s 4,000mAh battery, 21 percent larger than the Note 8’s.

That power plant and the raw horsepower will be necessary to run games like Fortnite, which is being heavily promoted with the phone. It seems so will the cooling system.

In addition to teardown photos, we also suggest you check out our hands-on video with the Note 9.