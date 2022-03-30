PSA: watchOS 8.5 can break Apple Watch 7 fast charging

Apple released watchOS 8.5 for Apple Watch users last week. The software update for Apple Watch brings a slew of new features and bug fixes, but it has apparently resulted in charging issues on the Apple Watch Series 7. Many Apple Watch Series 7 users are reporting that the watchOS 8.5 update appears to break the fast charging feature.

Apple introduced fast charging with the Watch Series 7. The company says that Watch Series 7 can go from 0-80% in roughly 45 minutes. However, since the watchOS 8.5 software update, many Series 7 owners on Reddit, Apple's support forums, and MacRumors' forum are reporting that their smartwatch is charging at a very slow pace.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Some users on the forums wrote (via 9to5Mac):

For me, fast charging after update works after a few retries. First try fails always (2% in 15 mins), but removing and connecting charger back will start the fast charging. Unfortunately, you cannot tell directly if it is working or not and you have to wait for a couple of minutes (battery status different->working, battery status is the same -> retry). I can also confirm, the boost pro stopped charging my Series 7 altogether after updating to watchOS 8.5. It’ll charge normally on Apple chargers, but the Belkin fast charger recently released no longer works. Considering the absolute desolate landscape that third party fast charging for Series 7 is currently, how quickly Apple releases a fix for this is critical for Belkin and others to keep customer trust. Since updating to 8.5, my series 6 only charges to about 49% overnight. Tried turning off and restarting. No go. I hope an update is coming. Very frustrating.

We were able to confirm the issue on our unit of Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm), though it isn't very persistent. Fast charging works nine out of ten times in our experience, but the one time our Series 7 unit didn't fast charge after the watchOS 8.5 update, the smartwatch overheated.

If you're still waiting to update your Apple Watch Series 7 to watchOS 8.5, we would recommend you to hold it, or at least wait until Apple officially acknowledges the issue. In case you have updated your Series 7 to the latest watchOS, have you experienced fast charging not working? Let us know in the comments section below!