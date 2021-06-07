WatchOS 8 is also getting some great new features, which will make the best smartwatches in the market even better. The Apple Watch helps users keep healthy, active, and connected, and it already includes some great features like Fall Detection, ECG and Cycle Tracking, and more, but Apple has found a way to make it even better.

The latest watchOS 8 will give a boost to your Apple Watch, as it comes with new upgrades focused on Health, as the Breath app will help you slow down and be mindful, plus, it has been enhanced with new animation to help you center and calm as you breathe to help you reduce stress. In addition, Respiratory Rate will help with sleep tracking, as your respiratory rate will also give you a better insight into what happened while you were resting.

You also get new workouts detected, as it adds two more workouts, Pilates, Pilates, and Tai Chi which are great for bringing a more mindful movement to your routine, the latter as it is known as meditation in motion, which will help you reduce stress. Plus, it will work great with the Apple Fitness+ service. You also get new instructors and artist-based playlists that will help you get inspired during your workout.

You will also be able to use your favorite portraits as Watch Face, as this will allow you to create a multi-layered watch face with depth to have on your wrist. You will also be able to share photos via messages and mail.

This story is developing….