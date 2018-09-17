watchOS 5 will give you fitness upgrades and a smarter Siri in your Apple Watch
The new Apple Watch Series 4 is here and so is the new watchOS 5. This new device can give you a great experience, but if you’re not so eager about spending money on a new Apple Watch, you can still get the newest version of the software in your current Apple Watch.
The newest update of watchOS 5 will make many Apple Watch users happy. This update is supposed to bring improvements to fitness and Siri. Siri doesn’t need you to say “Hey Siri” every time you raise your hand, plus the Siri watch face gives you more data and third-party support. You also get a new podcast app, Walkie Talkie app and you can even use your watch as student ID in some schools. To update our watch, you must go to your iPhone and go into General> Software Update. With this, you also get automatic workout detection, competition with friends, advanced run tracking and expanded workouts that include hiking and yoga.
