watchOS 5.1.1 has come to solve the bricking issue in Apple Watches

The arrival of watchOS 5.1 was great news to many Apple users. Unfortunately, this software update also brought some issues that left Apple Watches bricked, stuck at the Apple logo.

Less than a week after the initial launch of watchOS 5.1 we receive the 5.1.1 version. The first upgrade was pulled on Tuesday after several complaints were received, leaving many Apple Watches bricked. Not all watches were affected by this bug, the ones that were are being replaced by Apple. The affected devices need to be repaired directly by the company and won’t be simply fixed by the software update. If your Apple Watch still works, or if you didn’t download the previous version, you can now get improved fall detection and the rest of the upgrades that came with watchOS 5.1.

