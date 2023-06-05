Apple has completely redesigned WatchOS 10 with new widgets, smart stacks, new wallpapers, and more. watchOS 10 now supports a new way that lets users interact and navigate their smartwatches. The new watchOS 10 operating system shows new relevant widgets when they’re needed, and comes with a wide variety of improvements that enhance the watch experience on the wrist.

Improvements & new features

The latest version of watchOS 10 has been completely redesigned, and the Apple Watch will not let users swipe down to see their selected widgets, and see more information at a glance in redesigned formats and ways. watchOS 10 provides more information at glance, and provides a new way for users to interact and use their smartwatches.

The new user interface will take advantage of the entire screen estate of the Apple Watch and come with a simplified navigation and visual language. watchOS 10 introduced Smart Stacks and widgets that let users add, remove, and rearrange widgets of their liking. The Smart Stacks will work similarly to iPhones, and they’ll adapt to the user’s needs and context to show relevant information based on location, time of day, and the profile that’s selected.

The Apple Watch comes with Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Message, World Clock, and many more applications from the company. All of these apps will be redesigned and provide more information at glance. Additionally, the Activity and Fitness apps have been redesigned to provide even more details. The trophies and the trainer tips have been redesigned and are now more user-friendly.

The new world clock now reflects the time of day for each place and timezone. The digital crown will also let you interact and show you even more information at a glance, providing more useful insights into your workouts. Apple Maps has also been improved to see a wide variety of additional information, such as trail names, elevation, and other useful data on your wrist.

New watchfaces

Palette and Peanuts

Palette

The new palette interface brings an analog time face to your smartwatch, modernized with bright and colorful gradients.

“The Palette face depicts time in a wide variety of colors using three distinct overlapping layers, and as the time changes, the colors on the display also shift.”

Peanuts

There’s a new Snoopy watch face that lets you see the weather and other information at a glance, using the new cartoon Snoopy character.

“Additionally, the beloved comic strip Peanuts comes to life on Apple Watch with a new watch face featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. The characters interact and play with the watch hands, react to the weather conditions in the area, or even get active when the user does a workout.”

Additional watchOS 10 updates include:

NameDrop allows users to easily share contact information by bringing Apple Watch close to someone else’s iPhone. Apple Watch users can also use NameDrop by tapping the Share button in My Card in the Contacts app, or by tapping the My Card watch face complication, and then bringing Apple Watch face to face with someone else’s Apple Watch.2

Offline maps on iPhone provide access to turn-by-turn navigation, estimated time of arrival, places in Maps, and more while away from Wi-Fi or cellular services. These features can also be used on a paired Apple Watch that is in range of its companion iPhone.

Users can now initiate playback of a FaceTime video message and view it directly on Apple Watch. Additionally, Group FaceTime audio is now supported on Apple Watch.

The Medications app can send follow-up reminders if a medication hasn’t been logged 30 minutes after the scheduled time.

Apple Fitness+ introduces Custom Plans, a new way to receive a custom workout or meditation schedule based on day, duration, workout type, and more; Stacks, which allows users to select multiple workouts and meditations to do seamlessly back to back; and Audio Focus, which gives users the ability to prioritize the volume of the music or the trainers’ voices.

watchOS 10: Availability & Supported Devices

The watchOS 10 developer beta is available to eligible users in the Apple Developer Program. A public beta will be available to watchOS users in July at beta.apple.com, and the new operating system will arrive this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 4 or later, paired with iPhone Xs or later, running iOS 17.