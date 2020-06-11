Xiaomi is all set to foray into a new segment in the Indian market. The company is launching its Mi Notebook today. While not a lot is known about the specifications of the laptop, several teasers have hinted at some of the features that we can expect.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch event will kickstart at 12 noon today, June 11. Xiaomi will be live-streaming it on its YouTube channel and its social media page on Facebook. You can also watch it below.

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition alongside the regular variant. It will be powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor. The company claims it will last for up to 12 hours on a single charge.