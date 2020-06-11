Mi Notebook

Xiaomi is all set to foray into a new segment in the Indian market. The company is launching its Mi Notebook today. While not a lot is known about the specifications of the laptop, several teasers have hinted at some of the features that we can expect.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch event will kickstart at 12 noon today, June 11. Xiaomi will be live-streaming it on its YouTube channel and its social media page on Facebook. You can also watch it below.

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition alongside the regular variant. It will be powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor. The company claims it will last for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

You May Also Like
Apple to officially announce switch from Intel to ARM chips for Mac hardware in June
Apple is reportedly is working on at least three different custom processors for Mac hardware, and one of them is based on the A14 chip.
Mi Notebook, parkyprakhar, prakhar khanna
Mi Notebook battery life teased, to offer 12 hours backup on a single charge
The feature was revealed in a seven-second teaser video on Twitter.
You won’t believe all the deals that are available today from Apple, Samsung, LG and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon, Best Buy and B&H where we find several Apple deals on the MacBook Pro, iPads, as well as products from Samsung, LG and more