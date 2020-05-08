Xiaomi Mi 10 launch

Xiaomi is all set to introduce the Mi 10 in the Indian market. The phone features a curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Mi 10 launch event will begin at 12pm IST. It will be live-streamed on YouTube, Mi.com, Mi Community, and via the company’s social handles. You can watch the Mi 10 launch live stream below:

The company is expected to announce a lot more products at the event. It has already confirmed the launch of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi Box.

