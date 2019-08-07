Watch the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Unpacked event live

We’re less than two hours away from the Samsung Galaxy Note10 keynote, where DJ Koh is expected on stage to introduce the Note10 family of products. If the rumors turn out to be true, it will be for the first time in the history of Samsung and the Galaxy Note brand that we’ll see not one, but two devices: a standard, smaller, Galaxy Note10, and a larger Galaxy Note10+.

A 5G version is expected as sell, similar to the Galaxy S10 5G, and, of course, a slew of accessories, cases, and other goodies for your next Note.

If you want to follow the keynote and watch it live, Samsung has a livestream of the event. You can access it by hitting this link. The stream will be live at 4PM New York Time. That corresponds to San Francisco: 1PM / London: 9PM / Berlin: 10PM / Moscow: 11PM / New Delhi: 1:30AM / Beijing: 4AM (August 8th) / Tokyo: 5AM (August 8th) / Melbourne: 6AM (August 8th).