Realme is all set to launch its Narzo 20 series in India today. Alongside the Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro, the company will also be announcing their Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. The virtual launch will begin at 12:30 PM IST. You can watch the livestream below:

According to the leaked specs, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a rumored refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. It is tipped to come in two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB. The smartphone is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup wof 48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP black and white portrait. On the front may lie a 16MP selfie shooter. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It could be made available in two color options of Black Ninja and White Knight. The phone may weigh 191 grams and measure 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm.

The Realme Narzo 20A, it is tipped to feautre a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. Is might be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of internal storage. It could sport a triple rear camera setup of 12MP primary + 2MP retro + 2MP black and white lens. As for selfies, it may come equipped with an 8MP shooter. It is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The phone may come in two color options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 20 has already been leaked a couple of times. It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. The phone might be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB of internal storage. It could sport a triple rear camera setup of 48MPP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro. It is rumored to be made available in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.