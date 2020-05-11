Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A

After postponing the event a couple of times, Realme is all set to launch its Narzo 10 series today. The users will be able to watch the pre-recorded launch video at 12:30 PM IST today, May 12.

You can watch the launch event below:

The Realme Narzo 10 will feature a quad rear camera setup. In contrast, the Narzo 10A will sport triple rear cameras.

The phones are tipped to come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Further, the Narzo 10 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge.

