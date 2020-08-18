As previously reported, Realme is all set to launch two new C-series smartphones today, August 18 at 12:30 PM. The company will be hosting a digital event that will be livestreamed on the Realme India website, as well as on its official YouTube channel. You can watch the livestream below.

The Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a mini-drop notch, which supports HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It supports 18W fast charging and runs Android 10 based on Realme UI. It sports a quad rear camera setup of 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and an 8MP selfie shooter.

In contrast, the Realme C12 is expected to come equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display, Helio P35 chipset, and 3 GB of RAM. It is likely to run Android 10 as well. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for a downgraded 10W charging. Further, it is likely to be placed between Realme C15 and Realme C11 in the market.