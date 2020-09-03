Realme 7 launch
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Realme is all set to announce its Realme 7 series in India today. It is expected to launch the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro at its online event today. The livestream will begin at 12:30 PM. You can watch the Realme 7 series launch event below.

Realme 7 Pro could feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2,400 x 1,800-pixel resolution. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is confirmed to come with support for 65W fast charging.

The Realme 7 Pro is said to sport a quad rear camera setup: a 64MP Sony IMX 682 sensor and f/1.8 aperture + an 8MO ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV + a 2MP portrait sensor + a 2MP macro camera. It is tipped to come equipped with a 32MP selfie shooter. It could also feature dual stereo speakers.

You May Also Like
Moto G9
Moto G9 brings Snapdragon 662, triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery for Rs 11,499
It will go on sale starting August 31 on Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may include a Bright HM2 108MP camera
New rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may include the successor of the ISOCELL Bright HM1 108MP camera sensor
The OnePlus 8 Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro and more devices are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H Photo Video, where we find the OnePlus 8 Pro, Apple’s 12.9 3rd gen iPad Pro and more devices on sale