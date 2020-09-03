Realme is all set to announce its Realme 7 series in India today. It is expected to launch the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro at its online event today. The livestream will begin at 12:30 PM. You can watch the Realme 7 series launch event below.

Realme 7 Pro could feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2,400 x 1,800-pixel resolution. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is confirmed to come with support for 65W fast charging.

The Realme 7 Pro is said to sport a quad rear camera setup: a 64MP Sony IMX 682 sensor and f/1.8 aperture + an 8MO ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV + a 2MP portrait sensor + a 2MP macro camera. It is tipped to come equipped with a 32MP selfie shooter. It could also feature dual stereo speakers.