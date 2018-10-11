Android

Watch the Razer Phone 2 launch LIVE from 9:30p Eastern

If you’re geared for some sharp gaming hardware heading your way, you’ve come to the right place. We’re covering the Razer Phone 2 launch event and, despite looks, what may seem like a lateral move may have some very impactful changes embedded in it.

So, what do you have to do to learn about the next-gen machine for Android gamers? Stay tuned and find out. The company has set up an event for its Twitch channel airing live at 9:30p Eastern (6:30p Pacific / 2:30a UK / 7am India) and you can watch it from this page.

We’ll have full coverage on Pocketnow following the event with posts, videos and even a podcast. Don’t miss it!

