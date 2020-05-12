POCO F2 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro

POCO F2 Pro launch will take place today. While it said to be a re-branded version of the Redmi K30 Pro, we are still anticipating some surprises on the stage.

The POCO F2 Pro launch event will begin at 8 PM GMT+8 (8 AM EST / 5:30 PM IST) and will take place through the live stream. You can watch it below:

The smartphone is teased to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and a next-generation cooling solution.

If the leaks are to be believed, the POCO F2 Pro could carry a price tag of EUR 570 (~ Rs 46,800) for the base 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is tipped to cost EUR 749 (~Rs 61,500).

It is rumored to be made available in four color options: Blue, Grey, Purple, and White. These are notably similar to the color options that we saw on the Redmi K30 Pro.

You May Also Like
Realme X3 Pro

Realme X3 SuperZoom confirmed to support 60x zoom capabilities

It is tipped to feature 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and run on Android 10.

Google Pixel 4a camera review video is out even before its launch

The alleged Pixel 4a camera review video suggests the upcoming phone will offer great portrait mode and low-light performance.
Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 expected to be launched in India soon

The phone could be launched as soon as the lockdown lifts in India.