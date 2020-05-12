POCO F2 Pro launch will take place today. While it said to be a re-branded version of the Redmi K30 Pro, we are still anticipating some surprises on the stage.

The POCO F2 Pro launch event will begin at 8 PM GMT+8 (8 AM EST / 5:30 PM IST) and will take place through the live stream. You can watch it below:

The smartphone is teased to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and a next-generation cooling solution.

If the leaks are to be believed, the POCO F2 Pro could carry a price tag of EUR 570 (~ Rs 46,800) for the base 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is tipped to cost EUR 749 (~Rs 61,500).

It is rumored to be made available in four color options: Blue, Grey, Purple, and White. These are notably similar to the color options that we saw on the Redmi K30 Pro.