OPPO Reno4 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

OPPO Reno4 Pro global variant is all set to go official in India today. The smartphone will be launched in a livestream. OPPO will host an AR launch event . It will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube via the Oppo Mobile India channel. You can watch the event below:

According to the renders, the OPPO Reno4 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter. Further, unlike the 5G variant, it does not seem to feature a laser autofocus sensor. The global edition features a 3.5mm audio jack alongside a USB-C port, a microphone, and an external speaker on its bottom edge.

The phone is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. It will sport a curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The device could come with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

You May Also Like
We get new images of the iPhone 12 alleged braided cables
We get more leaked images of the alleged USB-C to Lightning cable for the upcoming iPhone 12
Realme 6i
Realme 6i to be launched in India on July 24
It was first launch in Myanmar back in March.
Google might make Android Go mandatory for new devices with 2GB of RAM or less
All smartphones packing 2GB of RAM or less and running Android 10 will qualify as Android Go devices starting Q4 2020.