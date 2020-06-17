OPPO Find X2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

OPPO is all set to unveil its 2020 flagship lineup in India. The OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be launched in the country today. The livestream will begin at 4 PM IST. You can watch the launch event below.

To recall, the Find X2 was also spotted listed on Amazon.in recently. The listing was of the OPPO Find X2 (Black color) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Moreover, the source code of the page revealed the listing price of Rs 69,990.

However, as per a recent report, the Find X2 is said to retail between ₹60,000 ($789) and ₹65,000 ($855) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. For reference, the same model costs €999 (~$1,126 / ₹85,616) in Europe.

