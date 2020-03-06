OPPO is expected to announce the Find X2, a phone that made the headlines over the past couple of weeks thanks to the leaks and official teasers.

We’ve rounded up everything we know about the device in this post here, so you might wanna check that out to have an idea of what to expect.

OPPO’s first smartwatch is also expected to make an appearance, so make sure to tune into the live announcement embedded for your viewing pleasure below.

Event starts at 4:40AM ET, or 30 minutes from the time of publishing this post.

Source: YouTube