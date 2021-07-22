OnePlus may have shared most of the specifications about its upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G device and may have leaked the OnePlus Buds Pro, but there are still a few things that we don’t yet know about the new devices. We’ll finally find out what the new devices and the hype is all about, and learn more about the new “flagship killer”.

What time does the OnePlus Nord 2 5G event start, and how to watch the live stream event?

The OnePlus Nord launch event will start at 10 AM ET (7 AM PT, 3 PM BST, 4 PM CET)

The live stream will be available on YouTube and you can watch it here.

What do we expect?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to be a “Flagship killer”. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset and might have 8/128GB and 12/256GB memory and storage configuration options.

The 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate has already been confirmed by OnePlus, and it will also be HDR 10+ certified. The camera sensors will be the same as on the OnePlus 9 series, however, they will be more enhanced thanks to the new AI technology the company is using to improve performance. It’s expected to have a 50MP main sensor (the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultrawide), an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it’s expected to have a 32MP selfie sensor.

The battery has been confirmed to be 4,500 mAh capacity and supports 65W fast charging, which is already faster than most devices out there on the market today.

OnePlus Buds Pro

We don’t have much information about the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earphones, but we do know that the company has been inviting users to test them before the release. We can only just assume that it’ll have Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) features and perhaps a transparency mode, similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro.