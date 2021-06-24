Microsoft is all set to host an event today where it will be introducing us to the Windows 10 successor. According to the leaked build, it could be called Windows 11. It is tipped to come with an all-new interface and animation effects. There could be an upgraded Start menu as well. Windows 11 is also expected to come as a free upgrade to Windows 10. The Microsoft Windows 11 event will begin at 11 AM ET. It will be live-streamed online, and you can watch it live from the dedicated Windows event webpage.

While Microsoft hasn’t publicly confirmed the Windows 11 name, the leaked ISO revealed the Windows 11 name for its next major operating system. As per the leaked images, the taskbar is centered, meaning that you get all the folders in the taskbar arranged at the center. However, if you don’t like the change, there is an option to move them all back to the left-hand side. You can also expect to get a fly-out Start Menu, just like we’ve seen with the now-defunct Windows 10X.

Microsoft said it was taking some parts of Windows 10X and putting them in Windows, and the leaks reiterate that statement. The Live Tiles are gone entirely, but they can be found in the settings. The Live Tiles been replaced by transparent icons. Further, the new Windows logo isn’t trapezoidal like the Windows 10x.

There is an updated new Start menu that is a simplified version of the one that currently exists on Windows 10. It also includes pinned apps, recent files, and the ability to quickly shut down or restart your device. Windows 11 could also have a dark mode. Essentially, Windows 11 looks like a more refined version of Windows 10 as Microsoft seems to have not removed much and added a bunch of new features, as per the leaked build.