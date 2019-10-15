Watch the Made by Google ’19 Pixel 4 event live here

We hope Google still has something up its sleeve to surprise us all at today’s Pixel 4 event. The Made by Google ’19 announcement starts at 10a Eastern (that’s 7a Pacific, 3p U.K.), which is one hour from now, and you can watch it live below. The Android-maker is expected to unveil the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, possibly a 5G version of the phone, the Pixelbook Go, as well as some other accessories (Pixel Buds, Nest, etc.).

We do hope there’s more to the event, or to the products themselves. Everyone including Google has leaked the two phones, and, except if you’ve been on another planet, you possibly know all there is to know about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Google is bringing great competitive features to otherwise exceptional phones. Improved cameras, higher refresh rate display, and gesture controls are just some of the features to look forward to, in addition to the usual spec-bump.

…and, of course, the price of the phones, which will make or break the Pixel 4, which, for the first time, will be available on all major U.S. carriers.