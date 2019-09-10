Watch the iPhone 11 event live here

Apple’s special iPhone 11 event starts at 10a PDT, or 1p EDT, which is an hour from now. For the first time, Apple is going to stream its event on YouTube, and we’ve embedded the stream for your viewing pleasure below.

You can of course watch it on Apple’s Events page as well, and if you have an Apple TV, you can follow along watching on the Events app.

The company is expected to unveil three iPhones this year as well, tentatively called the iPhone 11 (iPhone Xr successor), the iPhone 11 Pro (iPhone Xs successor), and iPhone 11 Pro Max (iPhone Xs Max successor). All three iPhones will get updated specs and an additional camera, plus some extra color options.

An updated Apple Watch, Series 5, is also expected to be part of the announcement.