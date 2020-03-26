Today, HUAWEI is unveiling the P40 Series, at 1PM GMT / 2PM CET / 9AM EST (two hours from the time of publishing this article). According to the rumors, we should expect three devices (in addition to the P40 Lite that has already been announced).

We’re looking forward to seeing the HUAWEI P40, P40 Pro, and a special edition P40 Pro that will, according to reports, come in a ceramic finish. A HUAWEI Watch GT 2e has also been mentioned, and will possibly take the stage as well.

You can catch up on all the rumors and reports so far by checking out our rumor round-up, so you know exactly what to look forward to.

You can watch the event live on YouTube, embedded below for your viewing pleasure. Additionally, you can follow the broadcast live on Twitter, as well as Facebook.