Watch the Honor 20 Series livestream here live

There have been plenty of rumors, reports, and leaks, about the Honor 20 launch. We’re expecting an Honor 20, and an Honor 20 Pro announcement, at 2PM BST today.

The Huawei (which is facing some really interesting speedbumps as of lately) sub-brand Honor is expected to launch at least two phones powered by the fast Kirin 980 chip. Triple-cameras, periscope zooms, and other goodies are guaranteed to make headlines.

If you are not among the lucky few to be there at the London event, you can watch the live stream right here. Make sure to let us know what you think, and make sure to put it in the general Huawei/Honor context. We’ll get back to you with additional coverage from the event.